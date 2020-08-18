Prime Murder SUSPECT Jowie Irungu set to release a gospel banger

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the prime suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, is set to release a gospel song.

Jowie was in 2018 arrested after the businesswoman was found murdered in her house in Kilimani, with police investigations placing Jowie at the crime scene following findings from 73 samples taken.

Jowie was then remanded at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, before being transferred to Manyani prison later.

The prison life seems to have however, taught him life lessons the hard way as he is set to release a new gospel song dubbed Nishikilie.

According to the posts on his Instagram, the song is set to be released today on his Youtube channel at 1700hrs.

View this post on Instagram Nishikilie. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmodTTzIUD5Eq9HIRj2PUw Coming up soon 19th 08 2020. A post shared by Jowie_Irungu (@jowie_irungu) on Aug 17, 2020 at 2:52am PDT

Prior to the murder, Jowie was known to be a lady’s man, who loved having fun in different renowned entertainment joints. He was even more popular when videos surfaced online capturing him going on one knee to propose to TV girl Jacque Maribe.

With him releasing the gospel song, do you think he has totally changed and committed his life to Christ?