Pomp and Color as Infinix Launches NOTE 12 series (VIP)

Infinix recently launched its NOTE 12 Series at its elegant event at the SaritCentre Expo, a trendy and contemporary location that aligns with the brand’s vision and mission. This is the first official product launch in 2022, since theNote 10 launch in Diani last year.



“At Infinix we are creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design, especially with the new NOTE 12 Series, which represents impeccable form and function. This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device.” Infinix

Country Manager, Mike Zhang.



In the coming days, the Note 12 VIP and Note 12 G96 will start rolling out in different Infinix outlets countrywide and on major e-commerce platforms.

“The Note Series has always been an important series which has evolved with every launch. Innovation is motivation for Infinix. We put all our efforts to make products and applications interesting and of great value. Our goal to innovateour products, especially in the NOTE series is to deliver users a fantasticoperating and visual experience,” Infinix Country Manager, Mike Zhang said

Price and Availability:

The Note 12 Series will be available in 3 variants Note 12 VIP 256+8GB Ksh41,999, Note 12 128+8 GBKsh 27,999 and Note 12i 128+8GB Ksh 20,999 inInfinix outlets countrywide and online at Xpark.

A little brief of best specs

Capture Fantastic Photos

The NOTE 12 VIP smartphone’s 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera, consists of a 13MP Ultra-wide angle

lens and a Depth lens with Laser Detection Auto Focus that shoots fantastic photos.

The camera incorporates a large 1/1.67-inch sensor with a 12000×9000 ultra-high resolution. It supports 9-in-1 pixel binning, producing large 1.92μm pixels that take in more light for maximum detail. The addition of Laser Detection Auto Focus also effectively improves the phone’s focus in low light conditions.

The NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 50MP Ultra Night Camera with a depth and AI lens. All devices in the NOTE 12 lineup feature a 16MP selfie camera for the perfect selfie.

