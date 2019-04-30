Police lob teargas canisters at peaceful demonstrators at the Freedom Corner, Uhuru Park

Police on Tuesday lobed teargas canisters at peaceful demonstrators at the Freedom Corner, Uhuru Park Nairobi.

POLICE teargas anti-corruption demonstrators at Uhuru Park's Freedom Corner; say they won't allow any march into town. pic.twitter.com/qN9IAKM9mT — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) April 30, 2019

The Police say they won’t allow any march into Nairobi’s Central Business District.A section of Kenyans had stormed the streets of Nairobi demanding the government to give them answers on pertinent issues. A group known as the RedVests has united Kenyans at the freedom Kenya in demonstration against corruption. They are also complaining about unfulfilled Government promises. The group hopes to march all the way to the Supreme Court where they hope to be given clear explanation why it has failed to nail down corruption lords in the country. The demonstrators had planned to take the same protests to the Parliament still with the song of demanding action now against corruption, But do you think they will manage after being teargassed?