Police arrests two for defiling and slicing a 13 year old girl’s genitals using a razor blade

Two suspects have been arrested and are being held at Homa Bay Police Station in connection to a defilement case involving A 13-year-old girl who is currently recuperating at Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital after she was defiled and her genitals sliced using a razor blade at Shauri Yako estate, Homa-bay town.

The minor, a Class Eight pupil at a local primary school in Homa Bay town, met her ordeal while going to the lavatories at around 10 pm Saturday night.

According to her mother, there was a power blackout in the estate as the minor went to the toilet where she met the suspects who took advantage of the darkness to commit the act.

She narrated that one of the men then grabbed the girl’s neck and blocked her mouth to keep her silent while the other lifted her from the ground as they carried her to a nearby bush.

In the bush, the suspects allegedly tried penetrating the minor’s genitals but were unable to, hence one of them resolved to using a razor blade to slice her genitals.

They, afterwards, fled into the darkness leaving the minor in pain and she was rescued by a neighbor who was on her way to the bathroom.

Confirming the incident, Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the two suspects have been arrested and are being held at Homa Bay Police Station.