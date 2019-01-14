Pack and leave our party , Ford Kenya tells Tangatanga’s Boni Khalwale

The Ford Kenya party has asked its Deputy Party leader and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to peacefully exit the block.

The latter has been very close to Deputy President William Ruto lately, a behaviour that seems to anger the opposition party.

Speaking on Saturday, Ford Kenya Secretary General Eseli Simiyu said that Khalwale has defied the party’s law by associating with outsiders and should pack and leave.

“He is a seasoned politician who fully understands what the party rules and regulations are as well as the requirements of the Political Parties Act.

He should feel free to leave since his heart is elsewhere,” the Tongaren lawmaker told the Sunday Standard.

He added that Khalwale’s conduct points at a man who has shifted his loyalty, considering that Ruto is actually the Deputy Party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Khalwale has repeatedly endorsed Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, despite the fact that Ford Kenya party boss Moses Wetangula is also eyeing the very sane seat in the same race.

He has been accompanying Ruto in his many trips to Western Kenya, and has added that he will lead the DP’s campaigns in the region upon the open of the campaign window.

He maintains that the DP is the frontrunner in the race and that the Luhya community must support him or once again land on the opposition side.