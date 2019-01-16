Our men in uniform did a perfect job-Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga and the entire NASA coalition has condemned the recent attack in the strongest terms possible.

Odinga has thanked Kenyans who turned out in large numbers to donate blood for being good citizens if a country.

Raila has appreciated the spirit of the international community for standing with Kenyans during this critical time.

Raila who was accompanied with Kalonzo said they are in this together not forgettin ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi who had earlier released a press statement.

Odinga condoled with those who had lost their family members in the Dusit hotel attack.

Kalonzo also condole with Suna east mp who had lost his first cousin.

Governor Ngilu sent her message too from Raila’s office in Capitol hill,Upper hill.