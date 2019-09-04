Kenya Today

“Only registered party members will elect candidate in the Kibra nomination”, ODM says

Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued the procedure that should be followed in their upcoming Saturday 7 nominations ahead of Kibra by-elections.

The nominations that were to be held on 31st August were pushed to September 7 over lack of security personnel who were engaged in the census exercise.

The star had on Wednesday morning reported that ODM was considering a consensus in the Kibra primaries, a report that has been dismissed by the party.


The party further noted that all candidates who were cleared for the nominations are also ready for the exercise.


The party further asked the media to stop speculations that are aimed at causing unnecessary friction and tension, arguing that the party has proper channels of communication and any information needed for dissemination should be sought from the SG, ED or the Director of Communications.


All the ODM supporters and members in Kibra constituency have been urged to prepare for the nominations exercise on Saturday. They should carry their ID and membership card to participate in the exercise.

ODM further revealed that all party members are listed in the register and will be identified once at the polling station before taking part in the exercise.

However, Only ODM Party members will be allowed to participate in the nomination exercise in Kibra.

