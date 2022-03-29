ODM refunds nomination fees to Suleiman Shabhal

The ODM Party has refunded Ksh 500,000 to businessman Suleiman Shabhal, Kenya Today has learnt. The money was nomination fees for the position of governor, which has gone to Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

The party offered Shabhal the option of first running as a member of parliament or senator of Mombasa but the businessman reportedly declined.

According to a source close to the party, three internal polls on the gubernatorial position shows Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir has a comfortable lead over Shabhal as the party favourite.

The ODM Party’s National Elections Board in a press statement this afternoon confirmed that the party will issue direct tickets to popular candidates across the country but ruled out the use of party delegates.

The party has opted to conducting internal opinion polls to gauge the strength of certain key aspirants.

Meanwhile, in Siaya, James Orengo will now get the party ticket after rival Nicholas Gumbo decamped to UDM, a party associated with Mandera Governor Ali Roba. UDM is among affiliate Azimio parties.