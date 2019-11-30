Negative sides of Coca cola, women using it wrongly

Gakuru Jeremy

1. Blood stains on your clothes can disappear easily if you rub them with some Coke..

2. You can use Coke to polish pennies.

3. You can also use it to descale a kettle.

4. Use Coke to clean the toilet bowl. Pour some inside, leave it for a while

and just flush. It acts as a

disinfectant, leaving behind nothing but shine.

5. Grease stains from clothes and other fabrics can be very easily removed

with Coke.

6. Pour some on the floor of your garage to clean the oil stains and then hose off.

7. Its high concentration of acid makes it a perfect tool against snails and slugs.

8. You can use it to eliminate the rust stains from your pool. Just pour 2

liters of Coke in the pool, and let it act for few minutes.

9. Soak a sponge or a cloth, or even an aluminium foil in Coke and it will help you remove rust and rusty bolts.

10. If you want to clean the car battery terminals pour a bit of Coke to clean them.

11. If you have a gum stuck in your hair, dip it in some Coke and keep it for 2

minutes. The gum will fall right off.

12. Coke can be used for cleaning engines.

13. You can remove paint from your metal furniture with Coke. Dip a towel in it, and rub the paint stains with it. They’ll come right off.

14. Pour a bit of Coke on the kitchen floor, leave it to act, and then wipe it to clean the tile grout.

15. Coke can help you fade or remove the hair dye.

16. You can polish chrome with Coke and aluminium foil.

17. It’s very effective for cleaning the stains off vitreous china.

18. Do you have marker stains on the carpet? Clean it with Coke, just pour a bit of it, scrub, and rinse with

soapy water.

19. This will not be useful but it’s good to know. Coke can dissolve a tooth. Place a tooth in a sealed container filled with Coke and leave it for a longer time. It will dissolve.

20. Cleaning your pans has never been easier. Soak them in some Coke, leave

them a bit and then rub and rinse well. The burnt marks will disappear.