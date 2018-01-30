NASA STATEMENT: WHY Kalonzo Musyoka , Musalia And Wetangula Skipped Raila Swearing In



Three three KANU orphans masquerading as NASA principals have issued the most flat, boring un-intelligent most stupid statement to have been drafted in the history of humanity as to why they failed to show up at Uhuru park.

STATEMENT BY THE UNDERSIGNED NASA PRINCIPALS ON 30 JANUARY 2018

1. Yesterday, 29 January 2018 as the four NASA Principals we had a lengthy meeting where we revisited the controversial Election of 08 August 2018, which was nullified by the Supreme Court, as well as the boycotted election of 26 October 2017 and our reform agenda and in particular electoral justice, among other important issues.

2. We agreed to meet again this morning. However, due to circumstances beyond our comprehension and control, the four of us did not assemble as planned. Nonetheless, the NASA Summit (Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, H. E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and Hon. Moses Wetang’ula) remains strong and united. The Summit will meet within two days, to address the immense challenges facing this country.

3. We also rededicate ourselves to continued pursuit of our reform agenda for Kenya.

Signed

1. H. E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka

2. Hon. Musalia Mudavadi

3. Hon. Moses Wetangula



