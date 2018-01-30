NASA STATEMENT: WHY Kalonzo Musyoka , Musalia And Wetangula Skipped Raila Swearing In

Three three KANU orphans masquerading as NASA principals have issued the most flat, boring un-intelligent most stupid statement to have been drafted in the history of humanity as to why they failed to show up at Uhuru park.
STATEMENT BY THE UNDERSIGNED NASA PRINCIPALS ON 30 JANUARY 2018
1. Yesterday, 29 January 2018 as the four NASA Principals we had a lengthy meeting where we revisited the controversial Election of 08 August 2018, which was nullified by the Supreme Court, as well as the boycotted election of 26 October 2017 and our reform agenda and in particular electoral justice, among other important issues.
2. We agreed to meet again this morning. However, due to circumstances beyond our comprehension and control, the four of us did not assemble as planned. Nonetheless, the NASA Summit (Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, H. E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and Hon. Moses Wetang’ula) remains strong and united. The Summit will meet within two days, to address the immense challenges facing this country.
3. We also rededicate ourselves to continued pursuit of our reform agenda for Kenya.
Signed
1. H. E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka
2. Hon. Musalia Mudavadi
Comments
Baby Gee says
Sorry Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses, Wetangula for Your Phones having been intercepted, Message, face book, whatsapp channels disabled and interfered With. Sorry for having been blocked and not able to Reach Uhuru Park, sorry for Your body guards having been withdrawn. What was important have been achieved. So People stop pointing an accusatory finger before being privy to the facts. We look forward to Our goals. Moses Kuria and Your mungiki we hope you have learnt something Kenya is for ALL OF US. Stop With Your mungiki nonesense.
Moya says
what is this?
Business mogul says
Fred Matiangi should be the first one to go to jail for the rest of his life Matiangi declared himself a homemade life member of chinkororo one of the proscribed group Chinkororo.Fred Matiangi you cannot have it both ways. Uhururuto watch Fred Matiangi. He is a vampire that bites as it cools off the source of the blood
Anonymous says
Go away u fools.we have Baba.
Abdah says
Next President 2022 after Raila is Mudavadi. Kalonzo is a jubilee CHAPATI. Arap Mashamba for ICC and moses Kuria knows this too well.
mosee says
Ruto and moi
Anonymous says
I hope it is not the same playbook Kalonzo did while in Germany. Nobody heard from him while his wife was sick in Germany, you would have thought he was the one committed to the Hospital instead of his wife. We gave him the benefits of doubt because family come first, but now he ought to have been apart and parcel of swearing in. If Kalonzo was not sworn in, he can not be the Vice President of Raila Ondinga, so that vacancy slot is still open for whoever is able and willing; it doesn’t necessarily have to be Kalonzo. The other day, Aaron Cheruiyot said that the joker will not be sworn in, no matter what, now it has happened, who has the last laugh! A man with a loose tongue.
Baby Gee says
Kalonzo has made an audio explaining how their body guards were With drawn then they agreed to meet Mudavadi, Wetangula not knowing they were being followed they were blocked and locked in one room until everything was over. They were also looking for Baba but Baba outsmarted Uhuruto ahd his cohorts ……………………………….what a shame.
Anonymous says
The media shld righfully recognize our president.no more titles like…nasa leader, flagbearer,opposition leader blah blah.Baba is now His excellence the president of Kenya.period.hiyo ingine sisi hatutambui.
Anonymous says
we pay for go tv then they deny us to watch baba
Anonymous says
Haha everybody is laughing at luos today
Baby Gee says
8 million voted for baba I dont think luos are over 3 million. I saw 50 buses from Mombasa are they luos? Stop With Your nonesense truth will set you FREE. Baba is naturally loved he does not have to bribe any one to attend to his functions. Where are those thugs who were threatening Nasa??? I like Nase because they are no nonesense they mean business, where is Sonlko who was renovating Uhuru Park you can go a head now. Mission accomplished.
Anonymous says
Aki si wamekaa mafala wapi foreign dignitaries? Even kalonzo refused lol
Anonymous says
Fools n cowards.Do u think those millions that braved the barrel of the gunmen are less important than you.you will never get our votes.
Anonymous says
Those useless votes luos are so proud of are worthless
Anonymous says
Ha-ha why are these jangoz so angry aibu
Anonymous says
Poor dirty Luos are not Important to anyone
Anonymous says
Wanaskia kulia lol
Anonymous says
Look at this slumdweller calling himself business mogul with all that broken English haha
Anonymous says
Wajaka hahaha mezeni waru na nyumba bado mtalipa hahaha
Anonymous says
So kalonzo was going to be vice president of raila not vice president of Kenya haha these luos really are uneducated poor wretches
Anonymous says
Hawa hawakuwangi wamesoma kwanza on this site just read you will realise you are dealing with miserable types
Anonymous says
Hahahahahaha alieapiswa? Masala lol ridini kisumu mnanukisha nairobi umaskini
ZALMU says
LAHAA!LAHAA MWACD KUBRING KENYA EPU KAA UKULE MAISHA N YAKO PEACE PEACE
Anonymous says
Even ida didn’t go
jeff4 says
Kwendeni huko kabisa,,green snakes in the grass,,!!!,,betrayer waoga nyinyi,,kama mlikula hongo mseme tu. Wakenya hawawezi kuwaamini watatu wenu.Bure kabisa,,The strongest man raila our president stood alone.Don’t give us ur lame excuses here! You let urself down