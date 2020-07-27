Nairobi’s top school MWIKI GOOD HOPE ACADEMY Kasarani, introduces Mother tongue classes

By Kingslay Maina

Does your child know their mother tongue? I saw this on Mwiki Goodhope Academy (MGA Mwiki) Facebook page, and I couldn’t help but think wow, “Do my childen know their mother tongue?”

Well, Kasarani’s top school and Nairobi’s top ten academy Mwiki Goodhope Academy group of Schools has introduced vernacular classes.

A small snippet from the school on their mission to launching such a program is to have this time that the children are no longer in school, to build a solid identity. True to its word identity is tied in with their culture.

Interestingly, what amazes the most about the launch of the program is that it is all-inclusive. Vernacular classes are not only meant for kids, but the entire family.

With the specified time allocation of 6-8 p.m, it’ll give the family something to look forward to. It’ll bring together parents and their children and improve their bonding.

Kudos to the MGA School for their ideation on how to battle ignorance from the traditional academic angle, lack of confidence and idleness during this time of Covid-19 pandemic.

