Mwale, Botswana’s President meet, agree to expand Hamptons Hospital

United States-based Kenyan tycoon and founder of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) Julius Mwale on Tuesday, April 25 met President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi of Botswana and discussed the expansion of Hamptons Hospital to the South African country.

Botswana will also send medical tourists to Hamptons Hospital at MMTC.

Mwale was in the country to attend Forbes Under 30 Summit which began on April 23 and will conclude on April 26, 2023.

“MMTC’s Julius Mwale was feted at the event as one of the keynote speakers, and as a successful global African leader having transformed a village into a sustainable metropolis. Our team has been welcomed to Botswana by President Eric Masisi to expand Hamptons hospital in the country using our Mwale Medical Technology City (MMTC) model,” MMTC said in a statement.

Forbes profile of Mwale on the summit’s website outlines his success as an industrial entrepreneur and investor with vast experience of more than 20 years in innovative investments in technology, energy, health, retail, and construction industries.

He is currently the Principal of the US $2 billion MMTC, which is based in Western Kenya. As the lead investor of MMTC, Mwale invested and mobilized over US $2 billion to build the new city with a 100% green concept.

In his keynote speech at the Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa, Mwale emphasized the need for job creation and poverty reduction in Africa.

“In 20 years, Africa is going to have about a quarter of the global population, and we see ourselves being able to move about 800 million people on the continent out of poverty by creating jobs,” he stated.

He also pointed out the opportunities available in Africa brought about by the Africa Free Trade Agreement, which has three phases of implementation: trade and goods, intellectual property (IP) , investment and competition , where Africa has expertise, and thirdb e-commerce, which will lead to Africa becoming a leading continent in the world in terms of population, development, and growth by 2043.

” We are in the driver’s seat leading that now and we want the Forbes team and the entire continent of Africa and the whole world to join us,” Mwale added.

MMTC has expanded in 12 countries in Africa using an integrated model of smart city development , with a vision to build 18 smart cities and empower around 800 million people by 2050.

Mwale’s background in telecommunications engineering enabled him to found and Chair SBA Technologies Inc. in New York in the early 2000s. This biometric pioneer was key in enabling the establishment of mobile digital identity infrastructure, which became a secure foundation for digital money transfer services worldwide.

Mwale currently sits on the boards mainly as Chairman of more than 20 companies in Technology, Retail, Pharmaceutical, Health, Construction, Hospitality, Human Resources, Energy, and Engineering industries. Since 2007, he has been the Chairman of the New York-based American Institute for African Development (AIAD).

Mwale’s success story serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs in Africa who aspire to make a difference and create a better future for themselves and their communities. His commitment to creating sustainable solutions that empower people and protect the environment is a testament to his vision for a better world.

As Africa continues to grow and develop, the role of entrepreneurs like Mwale in shaping the continent’s future cannot be overstated. With his track record of success and his dedication to creating a better world, Mwale is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society. During his interview at the Forbes summit he stated that his networth is determined by how many people he has transformed from poverty.