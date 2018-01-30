Musalia Mudavadi BLOCKED From Accessing Raila After BETRAYING Baba At Uhuru Park

1. Just after Raila left Uhuru Park after taking oath, Musalia made several frantic calls. Raila didn’t pick. He proceeded to his Karen home for late lunch.

2. Reality has hit my brother Musalia that he was duped. Failed to get Raila via phone. He narrated the ordeal to one of Raila’s aids, how he tried to link to Raila few moments before taking oath but his efforts were blocked courtesy of the other principals. He want Raila to buy his side of the story. He need audience with Raila.

3. DP Ruto has not been comfortable with how popular Musalia had become among Raila’s core supporters. Musalia has been commanding maximum respect among Luos. This plan to derail or shame Raila’s oath taking was a political game manufactured by DP. Gone successful, DP is a happy man tonight. His advisory team are in party moods. At least a wedge has been created between Raila’s core following with Musalia. As from tomorrow, DP’s people are heading to Bondo to start laying ground to cut a political deal with Raila. It was to kick Musalia off from Raila so that they can get space to get audience towards 2022.

4. As we speak NASA leadership is at Raila’s residence. They are celebrating upon taking oath. If at all Musalia, Wetangula and Kalonzo are honest, why are they missing at Raila’s residence? They are feeling guilty. Don’t buy their lame excuses through radio and print dispatches.

5. Kalonzo is receiving a heavy backlash from his backyard. Led by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and backed by Machakos Governor Mutua. They are showering Kalonzo with heavy abuses. Tough punches. The locals are not left behind.

It’s the same music for Musalia and Wetangula in their backyards. They are on a receiving end. Their seats are hot.

6. Lastly, tomorrow Raila will be busy crafting his cabinet which will be unveiled soonest. Can NASA once more roar back? May be. May be NOT. It depends with the principals.

Good night fellow politicians.