Murang’a Father imprignates his two daughters, rescued by neighbours after loud NOISE



A husband and his wife are in custody after the man allegedly impregnated his two daughters in Kandara sub- County, Murang’a County.

The husband is said to have committed the appalling acts with his wife fully aware of his deeds at their home in Gichengo-Muruka.



According to reports, his wife was apprehended after one of his four daughters confessed she had been impregnated by her father in the full knowledge of her mother.

Residents said that the 14-year-old girl who had just completed her class eight had been impregnated together with her sister.

They said the father had occasionally tried to sleep with all his four daughters in different instances and the other two were only rescued by neighbors after they screamed.