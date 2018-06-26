REVEALED! MT. Kenya Mafia in Secret Plot to Scheme Downfall and Possible Death of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i

A section of legislators from Kisii claim that the life of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is in danger following his latest move to wage war on contraband sugar imports.

Led by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, the leaders claimed that utterances by some politicians were a pointer they were protecting sugar barons.

Nyamoko claimed that some influential individuals in government have been holding secret meetings to scheme ways to oust CS Matiang’i.

“Should anything happen to Matiang’i, we will demand answers from the politicians who are being used by the sugar cartels to fight him,” said Nyamoko.

The Gusii community, Nyamoko said, wholly supported the initiative by Matiang’i to root out the importation of substandard sugar. He also took issue with leaders who were charged with fighting corruption but on contrary they were abetting the same vice.

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick ole Ntutu remained firm the government would not relent on the war to expunge contraband products from the market adding that no amount of intimidation would deter Matiang’i, himself and security agents from carrying on with the crackdown which he termed a health hazard.

He revealed that the Interior CS is being blackmailed in a foiled attempt to derail him.

“I want to tell hose people that Matiang’i and I are ready to sacrifice our lives in order to save the country from cartels.