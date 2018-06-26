Drama in Parliament as MP Links President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Younger Brother Muhoho with Poisonous Sugar

There was moments of drama on Tuesday follwing heated exchange after a Member of Parliament linked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, to the contraband sugar scandal.

Aldai Member of Parliament Cornelius Serem claimed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had failed to appear before the joint Senate and National Assembly committee probing the contraband sugar scandal, due to fear of being put to task over Muhoho Kenyatta’s role in the scam.

“After going through these documents we were given yesterday, I have a reason why Matiang’i is not here. A company by the name Protech Investment Limited is owned by one of the strongest people in this country and that could be why Matiang’i is not here because he is afraid, ” said Serem.

“This document originated from the Agriculture Ministry. The company number 112 in this list is owned by Muhoho Kenyatta.”

Serem’s bombshell prompted interjections from a section of committee members who claimed the Aldai MP was out of order for delving into the issue of importers which is scheduled for discussion later in the week.

“There is systematic way in which we have agreed we will conduct these proceedings. I don’t want us to cast aspersions as to the people who have imported sugar. Don’t go that direction,” said Kanini Kega, one of the co-chairs of the joint Trade and Agriculture committee.

“We are discussing Matiang’i today not the importers. The importers will have a full day on Thursday and Friday.”

In a rejoinder Serem said: “Chairman I am asking that we amend the list of those who are to appear as importers and also include directors of these companies.”

“I was concerned because the name of that company (Protech Investment Limited) was not there,” said Serem.