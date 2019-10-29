Moi admitted in Nairobi hospital due to breathing difficulties

Former President Daniel Moi was rushed to The Nairobi Hospital for the second time in two weeks, on October Monday 28.

Lee Njiru, Moi’s press secretary, affirmed that ex-head of state was hospitalised for a routine exam, despite reports that he may be in a critical condition.

“It is true that Mzee Moi went to Nairobi Hospital today (Monday, October 28) but it was a routine medical check-up.

“It is prudent and advisable that everybody should go for a medical check-up, so Mzee Moi went for a medical check-up,” Njiru played coy.

He also added that the doctor would decide how long the retired president would stay in the hospital.

“He is expected to go back home but that will be at the discretion of his personal physician; he will make the final decision,” Njiru said

However, an anonymous source informed the publication that Moi was rushed to hospital on Saturday, October 26, after breathing complications arose.

The source revealed that he was placed under life support machine on the very day.

On Sunday, October 13, he had also been taken to The Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up.

This routine check-up is one of many, Mzee Moi has undergone. In December 2018, he was admitted at the same facility for a few nights under the supervision of his physician, Silverstein.

Earlier in 2018, Moi flew to Israel for a checkup after developing complications in his knee causing him discomfort.