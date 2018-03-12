Luo MPs Excited Over Uhuru, Raila ‘Unique’ Reconciliation

A section of Luo MPs have expressed excitement and support over Raila-Uhuru pact and have since issued a statement over the same as below.

Nations don’t make history by accident. History requires champions.

H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga have sensed the unique position they occupy in our country and how it puts them in the right place to lead Kenya to transformation and reconciliation and to help our country make history for the right reasons.

Ø There is a way in which these two leaders have the weight of history on their shoulders. Anyone who cares about our country’s history knows this. There has never been a more opportune time and better leaders to reconcile this country than now.

Ø As a country, we may have a stalemate and disagreements on how the country should go forward but Kenya is not at war. And this is what makes the pact between H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H. E Raila Odinga unique and worthy of our support.

Ø The spectre of two leaders from opposite sides coming together in the absence of war is rare. It is the stuff of history and statesmanship. It is worth the support of every leader and citizen who cares about the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of Kenya among the community of nations. Nelson Mandela did it with Fredrick de Klerk in South Africa. H.E. Raila Odinga has done it with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta. We owe them our total support.

Ø The two leaders have acknowledged that Kenya is hurting and that we cannot continue on the same path.

Ø H.E Raila Odinga and H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta have acknowledged that Kenya cannot be about the next elections and that we have more fundamental issues to deal with in between elections to move forward as a nation.

Ø We believe all Kenyans want to move forward. We believe all Kenyans want elections that unite rather than divide the country. We believe all Kenyans want justice, fairness, equity and prosperity.

Ø In their joint statement, the two leaders acknowledged these as the missing links in Kenya’s journey to a promising future. What more can we ask for?

Ø We call on all supporters of H.E Raila Odinga, across the country, to fall in place and support this initiative fully.

Ø We gave H.E. Raila Odinga the mandate to chart destiny for us, just like Jubilee supporters mandated H.E Uhuru Kenyatta to chart their destiny. Jubilee has rallied fully behind Uhuru Kenyatta. Let us rally fully behind Raila Odinga the two leaders and support them to deliver a united, transformed, prosperous and just nation for all of us.

Hon. Mark Nyamita

Hon. James Nyikal.

Hon. Opiyo Wandayi.

Hon. Millie Odhiambo.

Hon. Anthony Oluoch.