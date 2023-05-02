List of the top 50 most influential Kisiis, Governor Simba Arati leads the pack

By Albert Amenya aka Banana Peddler

The term Kisii refers to both people and place. Gusiiland is blessed with gifted leaders. In the past, Kisii has had powerful leaders nationally who held various powerful positions since independence. We had powerful leaders like Simeon Nyachae, Dr. Zachary Onyonka, George Moseti Anyona, and George Morara among others. Some of the recent powerful leaders include Chief Justice David Maraga and Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiangi. However, this article highlights the top 50 young Kisii leaders who command a huge following in various capacities including politics and arts. These young men and women command a huge following in both local and national spheres. Here is the list of the top 50 most influential young leaders and influencers from Gusiiland.

1 Paul Simba Arati

Paul Simba ‘ALERT’ Arati is the current governor of the Kisii County government. Arati was born on November 28, 1981, in the Bobasi Constituency of Kisii County. He is considered by critics as the most influential Gusii politician of all time. Previously, Gusii had powerful and influential leaders like Dr. Zachary Onyonka, Simeon Nyachae, Lawrence Sagini, and George Moseti Anyona et al but no one influenced Kisiis as much as Arati. He has surpassed them to an extent that even the people of Nyamira regard him as their governor because they don’t consider Nyamira as a county. Arati rose from being a Sukuma Wiki seller in Kawangware and became the governor of one of the most prominent counties in Kenya. Arati is a quintessential individual shaping a Gusiiland for posterity. He is well-read, intelligent, astute, and all-inclusive. Arati is the man you cannot love to hate. He is a fearless go-getter. He is regarded as one of the most peaceful men in Kenya. Arati preaches peace in times of war. However, you can only hate Arati if you cross his line. He displays tolerance in times of divisiveness. Above all, he blazes a trail in diplomacy in a time of political argy-bargy. He has made history and history will be definitely on his side.

2 Silvanus Osoro Onyiego – MP South Mugirango and Majority whip in the National Assembly

Hon Sylvanus Osoro is a member of Parliament for South Mugirango and the current majority whip in the National Assembly. Hon Osoro is an accountant, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, and a businessman. Osoro rose to fame when he successfully defended billionaire Mary Wambui against KRA during the Uhuru administration. He also made headlines when he represented the current KRA chairman on similar charges. Currently, Osoro runs more than eleven companies among them The famous PITCH FACE GROUP which he founded in 2010. The company has since grown to become one of the most trusted brands for first-moving consumer goods that so far employs hundreds of Kenyans. He is currently studying LLM at the University of Nairobi. Wakili Osoro is regarded by many as one of the most vibrant leaders with an exceptional gift of the gab. Give him a microphone and he won’t disappoint. Osoro is a prominent politician with a massive wealth of experience and governance. The former Nairobi street boy who scaled life’s hardship hurdles and rose to fame is an influential public figure in both local and national politics. The 35-year-old is a person of interest in Gusii politics. Osoro’s name is among the top three leaders who are expected to take over the mantle of Kisii gubernatorial from Simba Arati in 2032. Osoro is one of the closest allies of the President from Gusiiland. He is among the bigwigs that call the shots at the President’s inner circle.

3 Anthony Kibagendi – MP Kitutu Chache North Constituency

Antony Kibagendi is the current Member of Parliament for the Kitutu Chache constituency. The 39-year-old no non-sense politician is the founder of the famous defunct Siafu Movement; a well-oiled Kisii political machinery that could crash anyone that dared crossed its way. The Maseno University alumnus is also the founder of the Texas Rangers Security Company. Kiba was also the director of operations at Westwood Security Services LTD before he was appointed as National Secretary for Youth Affairs at the office of Deputy President Dr. William Ruto (now President). Hon Kibagendi vied for the Kitutu Chache seat on several occasions and lost to Richard Onyonka but he did not give up. Kibagendi is ranked among the most vibrant Gusii politicians. He is among the young leaders who are expected to take over at the helm of Kisii county in 2032 when Simba Arati. Hon Kibagendi is a Shabana supporter and a staunch Arsenal supporter. He is also a great fan of Argentina and PSG striker Lionel Andres Messi.

4 Okengo Nyambane – Board Director, Communications Authority of Kenya

Okengo Nyambane is probably one of the richest youthful leaders from Kisii County. He is a lawyer, economist, and philanthropist. The Nairobi-based businessman is famously known as the Sonko of Kisii due to his helping hand to the needy. The 32-year-old commands a lot of respect from the youth across Gusiiland and is a very close friend of President William Ruto. Okengo was among the Kisii senatorial frontrunners in the just concluded 2022 elections but was requested by the President to step down for the former Kisii Deputy governor Joash Maangi. According to opinion polls by Infotrak, he was expected to win had he not stepped down. He is highly expected to become the next Senator of Kisii in 2027. Currently, he sits on the board of directors at the Communication Authority of Kenya. Wakili Okengo is well read. He is equipped with a compendium of knowledge. The young leader possesses so many characteristics in common with some leaders who have shaped the politics of Kenya positively. These characteristics include humility, respect, and candor. All these attributes are the true litmus test of a great leader.

5. Donya Dorris Toto Aburi – Kisii County Woman rep

Hon Donya Dorris is a multi-talented veteran journalist and seasoned politician with vast knowledge in leadership and governance. She was elected Woman Representative for Kisii County after defeating the incumbent legendary politician and a key Raila ally hon Janet Ong’era with more than 120K ballots. The 40year old legislator is a mother, a wife, and a community servant. She is credited for having helped Egesa FM which debuted in 2006 grow rapidly due to her exceptional gift of the gab. She made a name by articulating issues touching on women and children.

6. Duke Mainga Echate – Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Commodities Fund

Duke Mainga Echate is one of the young visionary leaders from Kisii County. He was born 32 years ago in Riribe village, Bomachoge Borabu constituency. He was recently appointed by the President to chair the Board of Trustees of the Commodities fund. He is an astute politician, musician, and actor. Echate is blessed with a powerful voice that makes ladies weak when he is singing. He is one of the brightest sons of Bomachoge Borabu. He was among the first youthful CECs in the County government of Kisii. He served as the Minister of Culture, sports, youth, and social services under the first governor of Kisii James Elvis Omariba Ongwae. Echate vied for the office of the MP for Bomachoge Borabu but lost to Obadiah Barongo.

7. Irene Nyakerario Mayaka – Nominated MP from Nyamira

Popularly known as Renee, hon Mayaka is one of the staunchest ODM and Raila Odinga adherents from Nyamira and is the founder of the popular lobby group Daughters of Raila; an outfit that was instrumental during the 2017 and the 2022 Presidential campaigns. The 28-year-old Bachelor of Finance graduate currently serves as a nominated Member of Parliament. She was personally chosen by Raila Odinga as a goodwill gesture to the Gusii people following her dedication to mobilizing votes for Raila Odinga during the 2017 and 2022 elections. Renee came to the national limelight when she competed for the title of MADAM PRESIDENT; a reality TV show that aired on KTN. The show profiled emerging top young female leaders from across the country. Renee is a career banker, Gor Mahia supporter, and a Manchester United diehard. Hon Renee hails from Bogichora Ward, West Mugirango constituency. She is among the top contenders for the office of Woman Parliamentarian in 2027. Renee is popularly known as the Iron Lady of Nyamira. Her mobilization skills have made her the most sought female politician in both Kisii and Nyamira.

8 Japheth Nyakundi – Kitutu Chache North MP

Japheth Nyakundi is the current Member of Parliament of Kitutu Chache North Constituency, the most popular constituency in both Kisii and Nyamira. Japheth clinched the seat after successfully dethroning elder Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi who had vowed never to let go of the seat until death does them part. The larger Kitutu Chache is known to produce some of Gusii’s political heavyweights like George Morara and Dr. Zachary Onyonka. Kitutu Chache North constituency is regarded by many as the hottest political seat in Gusiiland but Japheth managed to sail through. Hon. Nyakundi popularly known by his boys as ‘Japho’ is the current treasurer of the UDA party and also a close friend to President William Ruto.

9 Clive Ombane Gisairo – Kitutu Masaba MP

Hon Clive Gisairo is currently serving as the Member of Parliament for Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County. Clive is regarded by pundits of Gusii politics as a young, energetic, and visionary leader. While those who know him say he is a man of impeccable character, experts say he is the future of Nyamira County. As a result of his prowess in oratory especially when verbalizing in the queen’s language, his colleagues in Parliament say he took after the late George Moseti Anyona. The University of Nairobi Bachelor of Commerce graduate is an inspiration to the vulnerable youth because he inspires hope in them. Hon Clive is known for his charity programs in society and he is all-encompassing. Experts have already predicted him as the possible successor of Governor Amos Nyaribo. They say he is the only man who can resuscitate the County of Nyamira from comatose.

10. Jeff Nyamboga

Nyamboga is a a behind the scenes ‘Mr Fix It’ for top political leaders, he previously worked for PM Raila as the Public Affairs advisor during the nusu mkate government and has been linked to both President Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi campaigns. He is a strong political strategist who cuts across the political divide as he carries out specific tasks and lets the respective campaign teams to execute. He resides in Brussels where he works as a lobbyist. He is also an accomplished finance professional.

11. Nyambega Gisesa – MCA Rigoma Ward

Hon Nyambega Gisesa is the MCA for Rigoma Ward. He is one of the most influential and popular Members of the County Assembly in Nyamira Counties. Gisesa is considered by many as the most influential youth in Nyamira County having been picked as Kenya’s journalist of the year three times in a row and now an elected leader. Hon Gisesa is a financial economist and law graduate with visibility across the country and runs a popular Keroka-based political machinery known as Abanyamara. He is well known for his philanthropic and charity activities. He was recently recognized for his generosity by an international non-governmental organization. His close peers include Emakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and Muranga Governor Irungu Kangata among other big shots. The young and courageous journalist is also reputed to have covered the war in Somalia between Al-Shabaab and AMISOM forces. His successful mission in Somalia propelled him to fame and made him one of the most sought-after journalists by both local and international media houses. He is expected to take over as a Member of Parliament for the Kitutu Masaba constituency after the exit of the current MP Hon Cliff Gisairo.

12 Bouse Mairura – MCA Masimba Ward

Mheshimiwa Bouse Mairura is the current MCA for Masimba Ward in the Nyaribari Masaba constituency. According to the survey conducted recently by a Kisii based research firm Centre for African Progress (CAP), hon Mairura is the most influential and powerful MCA in Kisii County. He is an astute businessman and philanthropist. Born in Metembe village in Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii County, the 31-year-old Laikipia University graduate is a Real Estate mogul who has sponsored tens of projects in his constituency among them 12 women and youth groups. He is the only MCA who is known to give Kisii County boss Governor Simba Arati a run for his money. When he feels things are not right, he faces the governor head-on when he feels things are not right. Hon Mairura owns among other chains of businesses, the famous Primland resort in Masimba ward which employs tens of youth from the area. According to experts in Gusii politics, Mairura is likely to dethrone the current member of Parliament in 2027 because he is known to be fearless and aggressive. He emerged top in the recently concluded survey of approval ratings among the Kisii County MCAs.

13. Timothy Omare Boikwa – CEO Still Alive Productions

Timothy Boikwa is a renowned music producer and an astute businessman. The Nyamira-born aspiring Member of Parliament for West Mugirango is the founder of STILL ALIVE COMPANY; East Africa’s biggest gospel production studio. He has created many popular artistes including Bahati, Otile Brown, Mercy Masika, King Kaka, and great hits like Merimela. Tim, as popularly referred to by his friends, in conjunction with local elected leaders, is in the process of opening a chain of music production houses in Kisii and Nyamira Counties to tap the raw talent of upcoming musicians. His prowess in music creation has etched his name in the East African Hall of Fame.

14. Chris Embarambamba – popular controversial Gospel artiste

They say publicity is publicity whether positive or negative. Embarambamba is one f the most controversial figure in Gusiiland who rose to national fame by engaging in what many termed as grotesque activities. The Nyamira-born best gospel musician that people love ‘nagwadeis’ elicited mixed reactions from the people when he swam in dirty stagnant water and mud in his songs.

15. Millicent Nyaboke Omanga – Interior CAS

Hon Millicent Nyaboke Omanga aka Mama Miradi is a great daughter of Omogusii. When it comes to representing her community, she does it better. She is a bright political strategist and skimmer who never misses her target. She is an influential politician and businesswoman. Omanga was recently nominated by President Ruto to serve as Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS). Millie is considered by many to be one of the most influential Kisii in Kenya currently. As far as the sitting allowances are concerned, hon Millie Omanga is well endowed by nature. Her sexy curves and behind leave men salivating especially when she twerks. Indeed, we are proud of this beautiful daughter of Omogusii.

16 Esther Anyieni Okenyuri – Nominated Senator

Esther ‘Essy’ Okenyuri was born in Bomachoge Borabu 30 years ago. She is currently serving as a nominated Senator after being picked to replace Soipan Tuya who was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry. Essy is the founder of campaign machinery called Women for Ruto. She is also the founder of the Kisii Youth Alliance. She was actively involved in the Kenya Kwanza campaigns and was part of President William Ruto’s Western-Nyanza region campaign trail that saw Ruto get a lot of votes in the Gusii region. Essy is one of the promising young female leaders from Gusiiland. She believes in trusting in God, perseverance, consistency, and hard work.

17. Tony Moturi – Flamboyant City lawyer and Director legal affairs, Chungwa House

Wakili Tony Moturi is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. He is currently the Legal and Parliamentary Liaison officer at the Orange Democratic Movement of Kenya. Previously, Wakili Moturi worked for the Kenya Debt Relief Network (KENDREN)programs officer where he coordinated research projects, proposal writing monitored programme activities, and engaged policymakers in the executive, parliament, and development partners on economic governance issues. He is Raila’s right-hand man in Nyamira. Tony is a philanthropist who runs various community charity projects in the village. Experts say he is likely to become MP for Borabu in 2027

18. Nyamari Ongige aka Nyashinski – Musician

Although he does not identify with the Gusii community and is ashamed of his Gusii roots, Nyashinski is an exceptionally talented singer who was born and raised in the village before relocating to the city after high school. Although most Kisiis don’t relate with him following his isolation, he remains a Kisii by blood. He is not known to sponsor or support any Kisii project and has never been seen in Gusiiland. There are those who say he visits his village home at night and leaves before morning so that people don’t see him and ask him to take a photo in the village.

19. Samuel Riose Okemwa – Businessman, politician and popular Human Rights Activist

Samuel Okemwa is one of the most influential and upcoming young leaders. He is a philanthropist, a businessman, and a Human Rights activist. In 2022, Samuel Okemwa unsuccessfully vied for the Kisii Senate seat and lost to Richard Onyonka but vowed to clinch it in 2027. Okemwa is one of the most vocal activists whose activities have saved many. The Canadian-based technocrat is commonly known for his fearlessness and power to mobilize resources for a community cause. Okemwa rose to fame when he decided to support local musicians to record their music for free and also promote them in his medium. To promote the artistes well, he came up with a plan to document the work of previous musicians and the current ones for future cultural and moral consumption. In his documentaries, he followed up on the people that were sang by John Arisi Osababu to try and find out how they were fairing.

20. Enock Abeba – Top Certified Public Accountant, economist and city business magnate

Enock Bob Abeba is one of the renowned Gusii’s finest Certified Public Accountants (CPA) specializing in Finance and Economics. Enock was born on 2 July 1984 in Bogenche village, Ichuni ward of Kisii County to Mr. Fred Abeba and Mama Mary Kwamboka. He attended Bogenche Primary School and then proceeded to Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho in 1998. From Cardinal Otunga, he joined KCA University in 2005 and studied Bachelor of Commerce (Finance options) and Certified Public Accountant CPA(K), and MSc in Finance and Economics. In 2008, he founded ECM consulting group LLP, an audit and consultancy firm that solely deals with business consultancy. He is also the founder and director of Fiberhome Limited, an ISP based in Nairobi, and Frontline Research Group Limited, a Debt Collection Firm based in Nairobi. He is also the national chairman of the Tujibebe Wakenya Party. Abeba is also a political strategist who guides and funds young politicians from Gusiiland. Most of the politicians who passed through his hands succeeded in their political careers.

21. Billy Ricardo Nyantika – City businessman, politician and philanthropist

Billy Ricardo Nyantika is one of the little-known but very influential Kisii tycoons. He is currently a Member of the County Assembly for Embakasi East Ward in the Embakasi constituency. Nyantika is famous for his philanthropic activities and also for funding politicians’ campaigns, especially Presidential candidates. During the 2022 campaigns, Ricardo funded both Raila and Ruto to the tune of Sh20 million each. He also sponsored many other politicians including his area Member of Parliament Hon Babu Owino.

22 Cyprian Nyakundi – Journalist and popular blogger

Cyprian Nyakundi is one of the greatest and most sought bloggers from Gusiiland. The actuarial graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) also rechristened boy-child ambassador, Nyakundi is among the most influential young people from Gusiiland. He is the owner of Onward Company and the popular blog Cyprian is Nyakundi. When Cyprian speaks, the whole nation listens and responds. Such a great son from the land of Matoke.

23. Mkisii ni Mkisii – popular comedy group

Mkisii ni Mkisii is a popular Gusii comedy group made up of two funny characters named Cyprian Osoro and Victor Nyaata. The two comedians are popular because of their rib-cracking stand-up comedies. These two sons of Gusiiland have propelled the name of Omogusii to the national platform. Their shows are always sold out days before the event.

24. Koech Omondi – Online influencer

Sam Morientez Kabora aka Koech Omondi is one of the most influential online personalities from Nyamira County. He is famously known for his defense of polygamy and is usually referred to as the father of polygamy and the coordinator of all polygamous men. Most of his posts are about culture, history, politics, and above all, polygamy. However, there are gossipers who say Koech is a liar because he is married to one woman yet he advises men to marry more than one woman. Some say he is a bachelor while others say he is married to six women and is planning to add four to make it ten.

25. Nolfason Obadiah Barongo – MP for Bomachoge Borabu

Obadiah Barongo is the current Member of Parliament for the Bomachoge Borabu constituency. Not much is known about the young Engineer but those who know him claim he is just a lucky man who ascended to the helm of Bomachoge Borabu by luck because of party politics.

26 Abukato Man Caasi Nyareso – Comedian and musician

Isaac Nyareso is Gusii’s funniest comedian. He is famously known for his avocados. When he speaks, he leaves his people in stitches. Nyareso has been voted the greatest influencer of all time. Nyareso runs a popular station Gesona FM and is also a community worker. Nyareso sponsors a couple of Gusii-based football clubs.

27. Omochweria Agusu Agusu – Comedian

Omochweria is another funny comedian from Gusiiland. The US-based online content creator has a way of engaging his audience using caricature-like images that distort his appearance and alters his sound to make it sound funny. Angwerere Angwerere rose to fame due to the educative message that is carried in his videos. He is also a philanthropist

28 Gloria Orwoba – Nominated Senator

Gloria Orwoba is a very active daughter of Gusii when it comes to national politics. She is currently serving as a nominated Senator courtesy of the UDA Party. Gloria was born in the Bobasi constituency 45 years ago but did not grow up in the village. Towards the 2022 elections, she developed an interest in the Bobasi parliamentary seat but was asked by the President to step down for another candidate in exchange for an automatic nomination. Orwoba came to the limelight when she introduced a school feeding program famously known as Uji ya Glo where she fed all public Primary school pupils within Bobasi with porridge twice a week. Before her nomination, she also supplied girls with free sanitary towels. The vibrant lady is loved by President William Ruto for her aggressiveness and the role she played during the campaigns. With her exceptional gift of the gab, she took care of Kenya Kwanza’s PR through the media where she took her Azimio counterparts head-on and gave them a run for their money. The fact that the majority of Kisiis take umbrage at her character, does not deter her from pushing her cause to a conclusion.

29 Silas Nyanchwani – journalist, author, and popular columnist

Silas Nyanchwani is one of Kenya’s most polished journalists. Silas was born in Kibera in the mid-eighties. When he attained the age of 7, he moved to Kisii County together with his family where he later attended his primary and high schools. Silas joined the University of Nairobi where he did a Bachelor of Arts in Literature degree. He later joined the prestigious Columbia University School of Journalism in New York where he did his MS in journalism. Silas is one of the greatest sons of Gusii. He is famously known for his memos and has authored two books Sexorcised and Man About Town.

30 Alex Apoko aka Ringtone – popular gospel musician

Ringtone is one of Gusii’s greatest gospel artists and celebrities. The Nyamira-born musician who unsuccessfully vied for the seat of Member of Parliament for Kitutu Masaba claims that he at some point lived in the street as an urchin. Ringtone, popularly known for his hit Pamela which propelled him to fame has also collaborated with some of East Africa’s biggest gospel artists like Rose Muhando and Christina Shusho. Reliable sources indicate that Ringtone is one of the richest artists in Kenya with property all over the leafy suburbs of Nairobi. Ringtone owns among other things, luxurious SUVs, and mansions in Rhunda and Karen. He is famously known for living a Hollywood lifestyle while his colleagues in the industry are struggling to make ends meet.

31 Dorothy Ogega – Celebrity nurse, founder, and CEO of the Quarantine Comedy Club (QCC)

Also known as the Iron Lady, Dorothy Ogega is one of Kisii’s finest and most influential public figures. The US-based nurse founded the popular comedy program Quarantine Comedy Club (QCC) during the Covid-19 pandemic. In one of her interviews, Dorothy said she decided to found QCC so as to enable stand-up comedians to earn a living. She invested more than 15 million shillings in the project which brought together Kenyan comedians from every nook and cranny. Because of the Covid-19 regulations where the assembly of people was prohibited, QCC allowed comedians to come together in an audience-less forum and broadcast their jokes online. As a result, the needs of many comedians were catered for. Dorothy is a close friend of the big shots in the Kenyan political social and economic arena. Among her powerful friends include former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jeff Koinange, Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida, among others. She is also a close friend and confidant of Dr. Joshua Oigara, the immediate former Group Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Commercial Bank Group and the current Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank. Dorothy is also an ally of Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote. Dorothy is currently running various charity organizations in Kisii that take care of the welfare of women and children. Word has been making rounds that she is likely to go for the County Woman MP seat in 2027.

32 Sammy Ondimu Ngare – Philanthropic celebrity cop, musician, and online influencer

Sammy Ngare is among the most respected cops who are into community service. Sammy is an administration police officer whose actions have touched many people in society and changed the way people look at the police. Sammy has broken the popular weird notion that police officers are corrupt and hostile. As a cop, Sammy stands out having changed the lives of many street families by building them houses, giving them food, and giving them a reason to smile again.

33 Denis Oseko – Businessman, politician, and online influencer

Denis Oseko is a successful businessman from Ibeno Ward, Nyaribari Chache constituency. Oseko runs a talk show in his podcast where he discusses topical issues ranging from politics and social affairs with his viewers. Oseko is among the top Gusii politicians who are shaping Gusii politics for posterity.

Others are

Fred Amisi – Online influencer and host, Fred Amisi Show

Rodgers Kakasungura – Journalist and founder, Kisii Hot TV

Gloria Moraa aka Nyaboke – Actress and influencer

Douglas Ogari aka former MP – Youth leader from Bonchari

George Nyaata Maruko – You Tuber and Social Media influencer

Cyprian Nyamwamu – Civil service activist and human rights champion

Nancy Nana Ediva – Head of Egesa FM head of Radio

Hannington Matoke aka Okiondo – popular local comedian

Osoro Ndizi TV – popular actor

Babu Gee Omosayansi – Musician behind the hit Ntwarwara

MC Miggy Echambioni – musician

Walter Mong’are Nyambane – legendary comedian and politician

Macubamba Rober – Musician behind popular hit song Ekio nkiekio

Vincent Osumo – popular online influencer

Jonah Onkendi Ondieki – politician

Omochweria Agusu Agusu – Online influencer/comedian

Charles Chweya Matoke – politician Benard Nyokangi

Miruka aka Pokoyoyo – actor and politician

Nathaniel Mong’are – Politician, national spokesman of ANC Party