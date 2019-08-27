List of Candidates cleared to contest for Kibra constituency ODM nominations

PRESS RELEASE

Yesterday, the National Elections Board (NEB) of the ODM vetted and cleared twenty aspirants to face off in the party nominations scheduled for Saturday 31st August 2019.

The aspirants were given upto midday today to comply with the requisite requirements to participate in the exercise.

The twenty aspirants are;

1. Stephen Okello Oguwa

2 . Peter ochieng orero

3.Tony Ogolla Sine

4. Reuben William Ojijo

5.Makosa Ngess Mbarare

6. Brian Shem Owino

7.Obaricks Erick Ochieng Obayi

8. Christone Odhiambo Swimo

9. Sigar James Agumba

10. Lumumba Patrick Owade

11. Edward Onyango Ketta

12. Benson Musungu

13. Samson Ochieng Ooko

14. Faiz Ochieng Magak

15. Gore Mohamed

16. John Milla Otieno

17. Moraa Melvin Gichaba

18. Alhad Ahmed Adam

19. Bernard Otieno Okoth

20. Dudi Kenyanito Raphael

By midday today, only eleven had fully complied while others opted out in favor of others.

The Board has there resubmitted to IEBC the final list as follows

1). Awino Christone Odhiambo

2). Orero Peter Ochieng’

3). Sine Tony Ogola Sira

4). Ojijo Reuben William Ayako

5). Oguwa Stephen Okello

6). Okoth Bernard Otieno

7). Obayi Obaricks Eric Ochieng’

8. Owino Brian Shem

9). Millar John Otieno

10). Musungu Benson

11). Owade Lumumba Patrick

The National Elections Board has since notified the IEBC of the new development and presented the list of the aspirants who have fully complied with the requirements of the party.

The nomination exercise will be held at all IEBC gazetted polling stations on Saturday 31st August 2019. Only bonafide party members will be allowed to participate in the exercise.

Philip Etale

Director of Communications

ODM