Kenyan sex workers association promises DP Ruto a free match, awesome!

Kenya sex workers Alliance on Monday September 28, 2020 came together to congratulate deputy president William Ruto for supporting young businesses.

The sex workers took to the streets carrying banners that had a message for the second in command.

They promised to give DP Ruto free matches should he need one.

“Asante Ruto for supporting our hustle. Wewe tutakupea free!” reads the message on the banner.

The DP who has owned up the hustler tag has been moving around the country in support of small business, and empowering the youths.

He has on several occasions claimed that Kenya is a hustler nation, and that leaders should come together and support different hustles of Kenyans , as well as empowering the youth.

He has been holding several rallies, with the hustler nation being the agenda in his rallies. The DP has also used such rallies to launch scathing attacks against political leaders who holds a different opinion from his.

For instance, he has been attacking Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta over their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Yesterday, DP Ruto was in Bumula constituency, Bungoma County where he had gone to oversee a funds drive towards pentecostal churches at DDC grounds, hosted by Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga.

The DP has also been in Kisii, Kitengela, Kajiado, and has also been holding meetings at his Karen residence in Nairobi where he has been meeting different church groups and youth groups.