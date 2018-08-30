‘You are a THIEF! Carry Own Cross On Corruption’- Gideon Moi Blasts Ann Waiguru

Kanu has rebuked Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for dragging retired President Daniel arap Moi into her “historic looting”.

In an interview on the Jeff Koinange Live show on Wednesday night, Waiguru questioned the validity of a recent Ipsos poll that ranked her the second most corrupt leader in Kenya.

She said: “It (the poll) also ranked me above the former President Moi, who ruled this country for 24 years… I mean, how ridiculous can it get? Everybody knows what we think about the Moi era. Are you saying that I stole more than Moi?”

Waiguru’s sentiments angered the oldest political party in Kenya, which told her to carry her own cross without involving the retired President.

“Governor Anne Waiguru oversaw the historic looting at NYS. It is unfortunate that she dragged retired President Moi into her situation. The Governor should carry her own cross,” Kanu tweeted on Thursday.

In the interview, the county chief rubbished the report insisting that it was sponsored by her political rivals.