BREAKING NEWS! DP Ruto Close Confidant HON WALUKE ARRESTED OVER CORRUPTION

Sirisia MP John Waluke has been arrested and is being held at the basement of Milimani Courts waiting to answer to graft charges.

The Legislator also doubles up as the boss of Erad Supplies and General Contracts limited.

The charge he is facing involves a contract between Chelsea Freights and the National Cereals board worth Sh 115 Million.

Through his company, he acquired fraudulently over 200 million in the mane of storage fees for 40,000 tonnes of maize.