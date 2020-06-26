“I have spoken to Raila, he is recovering well and shall be back home soon”- Governor Joho tells Kenyans

The People’s president H E Raila Odinga is progressing well after undergoing a minor surgery, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has said.

“We continue to pray for him. I have no doubt that within the shortest time possible, baba will be back in Kenya,” Joho said.

The former prime minister who also a special AU envoy left the country on Sunday for UAE and is said to be admitted at a Dubai hospital after undergoing a minor surgical operation on his back.

Governor Joho made a statement via Facebook Live on Friday, he said that Raila, like any other human being, can face usual challenges.

“Let us not forget that even our leaders are still human beings. They have to deal with issues that man goes through.Let us pray for him. I feel happy that he is recovering well,” he said.

“Raila is solid, strong…we are solidly behind him, his agenda our agenda, what he identifies with is what we are moving with. He is doing extremely well and shall be back soon.”