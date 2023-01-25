VIDEO: Bungoma Man runs away after being caught in the act with a village cow, Shindwe!

Police in Bungoma are on the hunt for a man who was caught having “enjoyment” with a cow while it was feeding. The man was caught in the act by an area resident who informed the local chief, Christine Nangekhe.

The residents of Bukusu village in the Kibabi area of Bungoma County were shocked by the incident, as the man was caught in the act with the cow on a local farm.

According to Chief Christine Nangekhe, the man was caught with his pants down and was able to escape. Christine Wekesa, the owner of the cow, reported that her cow was harmed after being forced to participate in the act and that she had left it in good condition in the morning before it was milked.

The residents of that area have strongly condemned the act, saying the cow should not have been subjected to such an act according to the Bukusu community’s customs and traditions.