How Raila’s Handshake Exposed Con civil society groups, Shame !

Where was it written that ODM and Raila must oppose the Government?

Where was it written that Luos must be in opposition to throw stones and demonstrate?

You see, the handshake exposed civil societies as opportunistic players who were benefiting from the mass demonstrations and killings thereof.



They heavily relied on opposition to call mass action, then police kill people then civil society will sit in the comfort of Nairobi hotels, write emotional proposals to donors on how they are fighting injustice complete with photos of teargas and bloodstreams in the narrow alleys of opposition zones, then receive dollars that goes to none of the victims of injustice.

The dollars and pounds are pocketed by them to buy lofty houses in leafy suburbs and buy high end European cars.

With the handshake, civil society is broke. That’s why you see them on social media angry at Raila.



Raila and his supporters have said enough is enough. “We also want to eat the cake”.

Others can now take over and throw stones. That includes me, Wetangula, Mudavadi and civil society.

Saying ” Hata mimi niachiwe mara hii…” Should match with 10 kgs of tialala teargas smoke, 9 lorries of tibim stones and 8 rallies of Leo ni leo at Uhuru park.

