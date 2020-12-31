How Raila’s Handshake Exposed Con civil society groups, Shame !

￼
Where was it written that ODM and Raila must oppose the Government?
Where was it written that Luos must be in opposition to throw stones and demonstrate?
You see, the handshake exposed civil societies as opportunistic players who were benefiting from the mass demonstrations and killings thereof.
They heavily relied on opposition to call mass action, then police kill people then civil society will sit in the comfort of Nairobi hotels, write emotional proposals to donors on how they are fighting injustice complete with photos of teargas and bloodstreams in the narrow alleys of opposition zones, then receive dollars that goes to none of the victims of injustice.
The dollars and pounds are pocketed by them to buy lofty houses in leafy suburbs and buy high end European cars.
With the handshake, civil society is broke. That’s why you see them on social media angry at Raila.
Raila and his supporters have said enough is enough. “We also want to eat the cake”.
Others can now take over and throw stones. That includes me, Wetangula, Mudavadi and civil society.
Saying ” Hata mimi niachiwe mara hii…” Should match with 10 kgs of tialala teargas smoke, 9 lorries of tibim stones and 8 rallies of Leo ni leo at Uhuru park.
Comments
Anonymous says
A psychology behind a smart war is to employ a constructive dismissal, this is to ensure a smooth retreat to whom you are afraid to annoy openly, OK cake is baked, but to make your wife angry, bring in her former girlfriend they once collided with, her number one enemy on board to help in baking, mmr writer, some things are common sense, if you looted and benefited, you will not sleep in piece when a potential manager take charge, in fact Moi was not bothered when kibaki was endorsed, or else it couldn’t have been possible, that was his dog who knows how to get bones in his compound, OK , the loudest barking dog, who taught has about looted wealth, is now the favourate pet in the state House living room, brainwashed, after all he his a old dog, when bokasssa and Mobutu was succeeded by those who knew the background of their I’ll gotten wealth, all were reclaimed, and I know the fear of wheelbarrow Is to take back what belonged to people