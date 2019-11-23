Hon. Moses Kuria gives Uhuru tough conditions before supporting BBI

Via Moses Kuria

THE PEOPLE’S BBI REPORT

We, the people of Kenya will strongly SUPPORT the BBI report for the following 10 Reasons

1. We will strongly support the BBI report if it assures us that the person who will wield the executive power will be DIRECTLY elected by we, The People

2. We will strongly support the BBI report if it assures us of one man, one vote, one shilling

3. We will strongly support the BBI report if it reduces the burden of representation and the burden of big government

4. We will strongly support the BBI report if it provides that ANY Referendum is only held alongside the General Elections and before that any changes are made by parliament

5. We will strongly support the BBI report if it provides that all contestants for elective seats shall sign an accord to ACCEPT election results UNCONDITIONALLY and only resort to judicial processes provided for in the constitution

6. We will strongly support the BBI report if it defines inclusiveness as the GENERAL effort to bring peace, love, unity, cohesion and national values among ALL the people of the Kenyan Nation and not as a cover to say that some persons must be in government for that government to be legitimate

7. We shall strongly support the BBI report if it is not used as a political tool for 2022 or future elections, to extend term limits through the front or back door or to create conditions to stop emerging leaders from pursuing their legitimate political ambitions

8. We shall strongly support the BBI report if it recognises PEACE as an inalienable gift from God Almighty and not a special bonus which is occasionally given to Kenyans by some few people when things go their way or denied from Kenyans when things fail to go their way.

9. We shall strongly support the BBI report if it comes with a clear and straight forward definition for ethics, values and ethos and shall not define people as being corrupt only when they belong to certain political formations and persuasions only for them to be as white as cotton when they change to opposite formations or persuasions. The BBI report shall declare categorically and unequivocally that corruption has no start date nor expiry date and corruption is corruption whether it happens today or at the dawn of independence

10. We shall strongly support the BBI report if it recognises the fact that it is coming when we are hungry and angry. In this respect the BBI shall ensure our traders businesses are re-opened, the BBI shall restore the price of milk paid to farmers to Ksh 40, while equally ensuring fair reward for sweat by our coffee, tea, pyrethrum, maize, potatoes, fish and other crops. The BBI report shall put an end to all auctions and CRB listings. The BBI report shall assure us of water, food, health and good roads

Long live the BBI Report

Long Live Kenya

Moses Kuria

Office of the People’s BBI Task Force

