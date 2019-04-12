Hon Ababu Namwamba dumps pregnant miss tourism Paula Machio for University student Luciana Andafu

Remember last year when Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hon Ababu Namwamba introduced his newly found love Miss Tourism Busia County, Ann Paula Machio as his “next wife?”

Well, seems like all is not well in paradise.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the always dapper former legislator after walking out of his marriage to Priscah Mwaro, is no longer with Ms Machio.

In August last year we reported that while cohabiting with the beauty queen, he was also secretly seeing Luciana Andafu.

Luciana is said to have been living at his rural home while Machio stayed in the city with him.

This writer has also learnt that the CAS who has in the past been described as a philanderer, is now actively dating Luciana.

The latter was in September 2018 reported to have been hospitalized immediately after the politician introduced Machio as next in line to being the “main chic.”

She is said to have developed anxiety related complications.

In the brief period that Machio was with Ababu, she allegedly fell pregnant. But the ex-Budalangi lawmaker has denied fathering the child, ameruka story!

His estranged wife had accused him of infidelity and cruelty. In fact she said he was sleeping with relatives from both his family and hers.

