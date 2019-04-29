High chance Uhuru Ruto are setting up Raila for 2022 roasting, handshake to fail

By Gordon O

Persecution to Victory

I have my theory on the Handshake:

2022 was going to be an extremely hard sell for Ruto and Uhuru. In 2013, they rode on the sense of persecution to rally their voters around them. The emotions, anger and sense of betrayal made them win.

It was a victory pegged on persecution, not their character or track record. People just voted them based on emotions.

In 2017, they were lucky that their opponent was the same guy who made them win. The guy who isn’t as clean as he purports to be.

So, the 2017 victory was a mixture of emotions and plea to help complete the projects they started.

But 2022, was going to be a very hard sell. Corruption, tribalism, incompetence and pure “don’t care” attitude has eaten into the goodwill. By 2022, there will be no chance of saying, “umeona tumejenga barabara, Reli, Sitima”. There will be nothing like that. By then, everyone would be hurting.

So, what do the Dynamic Duo come up with? A second Persecution to Victory Path.

They decide to evoke emotions just like 2013.

They decide to create a scenario of betrayal, persecution and injustice…..

So, they call the old guy from Bondo, and give him goodies, give him State Protection, give him a fake post in AU and make him feel that he is in power.

They know that the std 6 dropout does not think strategically and is greedy for money. But more important, the old man has some of the dumbest followers on earth, who will follow him anywhere.

A ” war against corruption ” is started. The old clueless guy is made to believe that he is in charge of the war. His clueless followers start shouting loudly that they are in Sirikal and are beating the “Thief”

Meanwhile, the “Thief” now has the chance to go round the country just like in 2012, crying about persecution and injustice and betrayal.

It works!!!

The actions of betrayal and ” elevation ” of the old clueless guy suddenly galvanize everyone around the “Thief”

The old clueless guy and his followers cannot see that they have been played. They have just been used to make someone who could not sell himself, a hot sale.

Nothing works as the selling of persecution, fear and siege. That is how the old guy and his Dad got hold of their followers.

And that is how they have made Ruto extremely popular, at a time he should be bowing down in shame after the spectacular failure of Jubilee.