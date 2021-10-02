Here We Go: 748 air Launches Nairobi-Malindi Flights at Affordable Rates

Kenyas most affordable aviation company, 748 Air Services has launched daily flights from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Malindi, adding more routes to Kenya’s coastal tourism circuit.

The event held on 1st October comes just weeks down the line after opening of coast offices in Mombasa in an effort to support recovery of hospitality sector that bore the biggest brunt of COVID-19 pandemic.



748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril said the new route will help more domestic travellers experience the best of Malindi and coast region at very affordable rates.

“We will also be contributing significantly to full recovery of hotel establishments in these areas by boosting their foot traffic,” said Mr. Jibril.

The first flight will depart JKIA in Nairobi at 12:00p.m. for Malindi and leave the coastal city for the capital at 02:00 p.m.



Passengers will enjoy a very competitive return ticket cost starting from as low as KEs 10,700 for the route using 748’s fast and versatile Dash 8-Q400 fleet with a capacity of 78 passengers.

“From coral reefs that lie just 1,000 feet off its shore, lagoons, mangroves and the best hotels, you cannot fail to fall in love with this picturesque tourist destination at such competitive market rates,” said Mr. Jibril.

On his part, the excited 748 Air Services Managing Director Moses Mwangi said that the start of Malindi route will continue shaping local flight experience clients with zero flight cancellations and delays to allow them plan well ahead and have much more time to enjoy the splendour of Malindi.

Malindi now brings the airline’s domestic routes to five, having already operations to Mombasa, Kisumu, Ukunda and Maasai Mara.



The airline started its aggressive expansion of its domestic scheduled flights in May, with two daily flights between Nairobi and Kisumu and later on started operations in Mombasa and Diani.

Fly 748 offers daily flights to Mombasa, Diani and Kisumu from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Terminal 2. Fly 748 also flies daily to the Maasai Mara from Wilson Airport.