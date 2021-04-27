Helping hand: Mama Ibado Charity donates foodstuffs to Muslim community during Ramadhan to isiolo residents

Mama Ibado Charity organisation has begun a four-day relief food donation targeting over 1,000 needy Muslim households to cushion them from impact of hunger as they observe the Holy month of Ramadan in Isiolo county.

The Charitable organisation will be distributing relief food supplies to between 200-300 people daily over the week in strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

The charity organisation will be touching the heart of residents of Bulapesa, Shambani, Kambi Odha, Kambi ya juu, Tuluroba and Kiwanjani villages.

Leyla Mohamed, a Field Officer at Mama Ibado Charity noted that the relief food donation is targeting the most vulnerable members of the society.



“Lives of Muslims from poor backgrounds during the current holy month of Ramadan had been made even harder by the adverse effects of COVID-19 that has led to closure of businesses and the subsequent loss of jobs,” said Mohamed.



Isiolo Central location Chief Abdi Dida who graced the food distribution exercise said that the hunger situation for most households in the location that covers Isiolo town has reached alarming levels.

Mr. Dida lauded the charitable organization for the generous move to cushion vulnerable Kenyans especially during this time when Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadhan.



“Other organizations and even individuals who have plenty should emulate the gesture shown by Mama Ibado Charity and share with the less privileged members of the community,” he said.



The beneficiaries received a variety of food stuffs including maize and wheat flour, rice, pasta, sugar, tea leaves, salt and cooking oil. They lauded the move by the charitable foundation to cushion them during the current hard times.

Halima Nguzo, a resident of Bulapesa area said that the food received was enough to feed her household for the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan.



Residents of Isiolo also appealed to the government and other organizations to also consider emulating the Mama Ibado Charity to ensure that more vulnerable Kenyans benefit from similar relief food donation exercises.