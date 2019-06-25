PANIC at Nation Media: NTV to sack 30% of staff, tough times for Journalists

30% of NTV staff to be sacked soon due to difficult times that the Agha khan owned media house is experiencing.

According to our insider, the city based media house has severally lowered its profit against the expectations from the executive board and owner.

The high cost of taxation and less profit has prompted the media house to embark on an initiative that will see 30% of her employees sent packing.

According to an anonymous source, the newspaper is the publication that has been giving some reasonable income compared to the highly flooded NTV.

In the past years the media house closed some of its radio stations including Q FM, and Easy FM

More to follow…