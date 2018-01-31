”Grenade Attack On Kalonzo Home Is A Fabrication, Fake”- Police Spokesman Confirm, Wiper Leader Embarrassed



A stun grenade was used in the alleged attack on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home, police spokesman Charles Owino has said.

It was reported that unknown gunmen hurled explosives at the Karen home at dawn on Wednesday. The stun grenade was found in the compound.

Senior police officers, who responded to the attack, dismissed the incident as fabricated and the NASA principal, who missed his swearing-in as deputy people’s president, declined to comment.

Addressing journalists at the home, Owino explained: “A stun grenade gives you a very loud bang which is meant to scare and not harm.”

“It is designed to produce a blinding flash of light and an intensely loud bang of greater than 170 decibels (dB) without causing permanent injury.”

Owino said the grenade in question is different from those that explode and harm people.

“We did not find any holes made by the grenade on the compound. The vehicles around the place it might have been dropped had no holes,” the police boss said. “When we entered the compound, we even asked ourselves if the attack was true.”

However, he said they found the point where the grenade fell and that bomb experts will look into it.

Owino said they were also reviewing CCTV footage to know what transpired.

Earlier, NASA co-principal Moses Wetang’ula said: “The opposition will hold the government squarely responsible if anything regrettable happens to us.”

He said that they are “thoroughly exposed” following the withdrawal of their security. The leaders skipped Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing in’ on Tuesday.