Governor Sonko: Let them resign if the work is bigger for them, we must deliver to Nairobians

As if the country is not embroiled in enough political drama already, Nairobi Governor has also recently been highlighted in an efficiency war with his staff.

Governor Mike Sonko has denied blackmailing his ex-Education CEC Janet Ouko who resigned on Monday; the Nairobi County boss says he only demanded accountability on bursary funds irregularly paid shadowy entity.

Sonko has immediately fired back by issuing a statement on TV too claiming he is fulfilling pledge to Nairobians.

Janet Muthoni Ouko, who recently resigned as Nairobi County Education CEC, now claims the move was due to constant intimidation, insults and threats from Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Ouko painted a picture of a chaotic County Executive wing running on autopilot.

“It is not fine to have people living under fear of blackmail, EACC, arresting, locking up offices, its chaos…,” she said.

A twitter user has however recommended the use of e-bursary system since to solve bursary money disappearance in Nairobi county.

App that ensures deserving students obtain bursaries

Many undeserving students have always been awarded bursaries at the expense of genuine. This has been attributed to nepotism and politics, among other malpractices.

However, a new application known as e-Bursary, which was developed by students of Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), is seeking to reverse this trend.

“To apply for funds, sign up for the system, fill in all your details, click apply, the system then generates a unique form, which is downloaded and taken to finance to undergo a physical process required before the cash is released,” he says.

The innovation has so far helped 800 students get bursaries.

The e-bursary system enables students to apply and receive bursaries from any part of the country through their mobile phones. Students do not have to go to their constituencies to apply for the loan.