Governor Kivutha Kibwana defends DP Ruto’s move to donate wheelbarrows

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has defended Ruto Deputy President William Ruto’s move to donate goodies to various youth groups, among them being wheelbarrows and handcarts. Taking to his official twitter account on Wednesday September 30, 2020, the County chief said that the DP is using the opportunity to link up with youths. “I don’t think Ruto’s main agenda is to dish out wheelbarrows etc. He is trying to bond with youth. You see the Wheel Barrow game? Politics of Symbolism,” Kibwana said.Recently, governor Kibwana joined Ruto during the installation service of Bishop Rev.Joshua Nzau Kimuyu at the African Inland Church in Ziwani, Nairobi. The governor has also expressed his interests for the presidential seat come 2022, which Ruto is also eyeing. Ruto had earlier defended his action, saying that there is a need to change Kenya’s political conversation from power to empowerment and positions to the creation of jobs. The DP said that the insults from his critics will not stop him from reaching out to the youths who need his help. Ruto said that the country can no longer be divided by politicians based on tribes. Speaking at his Karen residence where he met a section of leaders, Ruto said those poking holes into his work were busybodies. He said at no point has he failed to serve the country as the principal assistant to the President. “No work has been given to me and I failed to execute,” he said. Ruto said all his work and responsibilities given to him by the President have been discharged with distinction. He also seized the moment to tell those purporting to supervise him to focus on their own duties of service delivery to the mwananchi.