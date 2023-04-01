Gachagwa and Ruto! May I warn you!

By Wafula Buke

Raila Odinga ‘s courage and determination has no weighing scale.

Rigathi Gachagwa and Ruto! The man you keep threatening to kill can kill you in life if he chooses and can revenge his own death while in his grave. Check:

1. Raila Odinga could afford a huge smile as he waved at the people after being charged with treason (death sentence if found guilty). Rigathi, we remember your face when you lost Ksh 200m in court.Ruto! we also do not remember seeing a smile when you took yourself to Hague.

2. Raila, detained for 6 years as a boy, released and didn’t run out of the country. Detained again. He knew it would last years. Released but didn’t run. Detained again. He was dragged out of the country by his father’s authority. “I don’t want to see you die”. He shouted at Rao.

3. During the Alshabab bomrbings in East Leigh. Only the area MP visited the place and was bombed into disability. He’s still on wheel chair. President Kibaki couldn’t dare till he left office. Deputy Prime ministers Mudavadi,, and Uhuru, William Ruto, all never stepped there. Raila Odinga did not just go there, he addressed a rally and came back safely.

4. Garissa. The smouldering buildings of Garissa bombed by Alshabab only got one VIP visitor from Government Raila Odinga. The rest stayed back to eat well, sleep tight, drive big cars and of course continue stealing.

5. A man who has courage to die for others for free has many more people who can die for him and his cause. Gachagwa and Ruto you may one day be shocked to learn that one of your bodyguards or cook is a Raila die-hard.

6. People may argue about who has more followers and votes in Kenya, but there is no doubt about this!

“Raila is the only leader with the highest number of people who can die for him and his cause in the continent”.