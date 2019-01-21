Four injured in an alshabaab attempt to overrun a Chinese Road Construction site in Garissa

Four people were injured when eight armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants attempted to overrun a Chinese Road Construction site in Shimbirey, about 50km from Garissa town.

Garissa County Police Commander Richard Kerina, who was among security officers to visit the scene, said swift response helped save many lives.

According to locals, the hooded militants all armed with AK-47 rifles kidnapped a man from a nearby village and ordered him to take them to the Chinese Construction site.

One of the villagers is said to have tipped off the police officers guarding the site.

As they approached the camp, they started shooting indiscriminately prompting the workers who are housed outside the fenced camp to scatter for safety.

Mr Kerina said security officers guarding the camp returned fire and in about 15 minutes repulsed the militants who fled to nearby thickets.

During the shootout, the wife to one of the security guards manning the gate was shot from behind

She was rushed to the Garissa County Referral hospital where she is admitted for further treatment.

Mr Kerina said her condition was stable. The woman’s husband is among the other three who were injured.

The police boss said the militants escaped on foot towards Dadaab area and security officers are pursuing them.