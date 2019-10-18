Former KPA boss Gichiri Ndua’s side chick moved in a surprising reshuffle

An alleged lover of former Kenya Ports Authority managing director Gichiri Ndua is among 18 managers who have been having sleepless nights after being summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to record statements over tender awards.

KPA procurement officer Noran Mugambi was transferred from the authority headquarters to supplies store.

According to sources, she has been crucial to the KPA tender committee as its secretary.

KPA head of contract and conveyance is Michael Sangoro. KPA procurement and supplies manager Aza Drenge made the first reshuffle since he was promoted to take over from Anthony Nyamancha.

In a surprise move, Noran who has been secretary of the KPA tender committee which is under the spotlight held the post during Ndua’s tenure.

She was posted to the supplies section to allegedly protect the interests of Ndua during Ndua’s tenure before his contract ended prematurely.

Noran who is younger sister to the former KPA principal personnel officer Mureithi Mugambi, is among employees under investigation by the EACC over allegations of illegal tender procedures.

Noran’s colleague David Mutua who is due for retirement by end of the year has also been spotted at the anti-corruption offices.

We have also established that KPA principal mechanical superintendent Mark Gor and senior mechanical engineer William Omwalo have been questioned over the awarding of tenders at the port of Mombasa.