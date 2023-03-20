Former Ethiopian President visits Mwale City inks investments

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Butere Sub County, Kakamega County, on Friday, March 24, 2023, played a host to a high-powered delegation led by the former President of Ethiopia, Dr. Mulatu Teshome.

Teshome and his delegation visited the technology city to benchmark its success in building a community-owned sustainable metropolis.

During the tour, the former president praised MMTC for achieving its vision of building a sustainable city and further expressing his admiration for the strides made by MMTC in transforming the region and welcomed the organization to Ethiopia.

The former president, who was received by MMTC founder Julius Mwale, toured the various districts of MMTC, including the airport district, Plaza with a 5000 patient capacity Hamptons hospital, the golf district, industrial district with a 10 MW solar power plant, and the Grid district.



Teshome was impressed by the MMTC’s Hamptons hospital, which has been providing quality healthcare services to Kenyans and medical tourists since 2019.

The hospital has also been offering free treatment to Kakamega County residents who are covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

MMTC is a US $ 2 billion community-owned sustainable city that has made significant contributions to the social and economic development of the region. The city is anchored by Hamptons hospital, which is one of the largest private hospitals in the country.

The visit by the former Ethiopian president is seen as a significant endorsement of MMTC’s success in building a sustainable city. It is also expected to attract more investors to the region, which will enhance the development of the area.

The visit by the former Ethiopian president is a clear indication that MMTC is a prime investment destination in East Africa.

Mwale has also been meeting with high-ranking Kenyan government officials to discuss the investment and development opportunities within the city.

Recently, Mwale and his partners met with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to discuss MMTC’s contribution to infrastructure in Butere, and the whole of Kakamega County.

Among the infrastructural developments he discussed with the CS included the ongoing construction of an airport at MMTC. The airport will comprise the world’s largest convention center, a 35-acre Disney-style water park, and a private international airport. It will primarily serve patients and tourists visiting the city for medical treatment or tourism.

He also met with Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha to discuss Hamptons Hospital’s progress in providing high-quality affordable universal care. The hospital is known for the treatment of chronic diseases in Kenya and beyond and has several departments that operate on a 24-hour basis, including maternity, oncology, inpatient and outpatient, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, trauma, special surgery, renal, diabetic, ear-nose-throat, infectious disease, and ICU.

Mwale’s sustainable metropolis project has been implemented without relocating the local community. Instead, the community’s homes were upgraded to modern standards, and rental homes were built for them, which are rented to thousands of city workers.

The city has been built as a “green Silicon Forest,” with an innovation district hosting global brands and aims to transform the lives of residents and the country at large.