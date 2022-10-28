Fly 748 projects more flight bookings ahead of festive season



Top domestic airline Fly 748 is eyeing significant increase in domestic flight bookings in the last quarter of the 2022 as hard-pressed tourism sector return to pre-COVID level activities.

The airline said that aggressive marketing campaigns by tourism and travel industry stakeholders following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions last year and new perspective on travel and leisure have helped to drive up the booking numbers.



On his part Fly 748 Managing Director, Moses Mwangi added that travel and tourism industries are giving travelers more reasons to fly and visit destinations not only like how they used to travel before COVID-19.

Latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, shows Africa’s international arrival numbers have reached 60 percent of 2019 levels, the same level as global figures on strong pent-up demand and easing or lifting of travel restrictions.

Mwangi spoke on the sidelines of this year’s Getaway 2022 Tourism Fair being held at the Sarit expo Center and running from the 28th – 30th October.





“We are here to showcase exciting travel pakages for our existing and new customers, this is plartfom that helps our wider initiative of demistifying air travel in the country,” He said.

This annual fair gives Sarit Centre shoppers the perfect opportunity to interact and book holiday packages with Kenya’s leading hotels, resorts, lodges, tented camps, airlines, & tour and travel operators for the Christmas season and beyond in a comfortable and secure environment.

Over the last two years the airline has been on an aggressive domestic routes expansion from flying to the Mara only.

Now the operator flys daily to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa and Kisumu to support growth of business and leisure tourism.