PANIC in DP Ruto’s Camp Over 2022 Succession Politics after Uhuru- Raila Pact

Insinuations are rife over uncertainty in DP Ruto’s camp over what the Raila- Uhuru deal might portend for his (Ruto) 2022 plans.

But putting on a brave face, Bomet Jubilee leaders have dismissed and downplayed the claims that the recent meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga will spoil Jubilee’s 2022 game plan.

A source close to DP Ruto told this writer that panic is an understatement as many allies of the DP have always had this fear of Raila Uhuru coalition that automatically spells doom for Ruto. Hon Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen are said to be disturbed by the move and have openly told those who care that their 2022 plan has been deflated.

Governor Joyce Laboso and Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui said Ruto remains Jubilee’s favorite to succeed Uhuru, despite the Opposition team being ‘accommodated’ in government.

The leaders claim the meeting was purely for the country’s unity and peace, and should not be misconstrued to mean they might be planning to scuttle Jubilee’s 2022 plan. This comes after claim surfaced that the two dynasties were keen on containing Ruto and his plundering and abrasive ways.

The leaders voiced that Rift Valley and Jubilee Party have already settled on the 2022 plans and are now only focusing on development and urged Jubilee leaders to stop delving much into the matter and instead continue pushing for unity.