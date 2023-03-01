Ezekiel Owuor Otieno Reinstated as Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Chief Executive Officer

Ezekiel Owour Otieno is the new substantive Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Chief Executive Officer, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has declared.
Justice James Rika declined an attempt by EPZ Authority’s Board and Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to overturn the court’s earlier decision that upheld Otieno’s appointment as the CEO.
The judge also ordered the Authority’s board, the CS Trade and the Attorney General to fully comply with the court’s judgment dated July 29, 2022 that declared Otieno the legally appointed CEO of EPZA.
“The Trade Cabinet Secretary shall immediately, gazette the appointment of Otieno as the new substantive CEO of the authority,” the judge directed.
While declining the request for a review of the judgment, Justice Rika noted the agency’s board and the Trade CS did not place before him satisfactory reasons to warrant the setting aside of its earlier decision that upheld Otieno’s appointment and revoked the reappointment of Henry Obino as the acting CEO of EPZ.
” The court cannot undo its judgment, or undo the appointment of Ezekiel Owour Otieno as the CEO, EPZA. The court was satisfied, as it is today, that the recruitment of Otieno as the CEO EPZA, was carried out in accordance with the law, ” Justice Rika ruled.
The judge stated that Otieno was competitively recruited, and meritocracy in public service, under Article 232 of the constitution, demands that the job be given to him.
“This court does not see why Otieno should be denied the job, having applied for the job, shortlisted, interviewed and emerged at the top,” Justice Rika ruled.
Further, the judge disputed Kuria’s argument that there were anomalies in the recruitment of the CEO, noting that the Board which gave the recommendations to appoint the Otieno as the CEO was quorate, with 12 to 13 members present and there is no compelling reasons tabled before court to suggest any member was conflicted.
The court observed that EPZA has been without a substantive CEO from 2018 which can be attributed to vested interests.
“The Board EPZA has not satisfied the requirements of rule 33 of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (Procedure) Rules, 2016,in seeking to invoke the review jurisdiction of this court, ” Justice Rika noted.
Comments
Marianohej says
The Origin of Engagement Rings Is Explained So You Know Exactly Who the reason for Your Visa Debt
The orgin of engagement rings is somewhat unclear so I’ll share a few of typical stories with youAncient Egyptians loved their jewelry. Another reason for value of the 4th finger is that in midevil times, The presiding ceremonial priest or groom would place the gemstone on the first three fingers when saying “the father, The Son along with also the Holy Ghost, final on the fourth finger where it would then stay.
The Romans donned “Betrothal” Rings produced iron. through the years, These rings started to be made of gold and embellished. Some early rings also had a carved key to symbolize how a woman could unlock her lover’s heart. Another theory suggests that the engagement ring served as a chnlove real or fake “slave band” In the Roman Republic to point that the woman was the man’s chattel and belonged exclusively to him.
If thinking about some specific dudes to single out, Look no more completely. In 860 Pope Nicolas I announced that a ring was a need to signify engagement and it was also stipulated that it should be a gold ring this indicated the financial commitment being made by the groom. Some sources say the foundation of engagement rings dates back to 1477 when the Archduke Maximillian of Austria bought his beloved Mary of Burgundy some serious bling.
Consider your lifestyle lucky (Or less than fortunate) Depending on your point of view. In brazil, Sweden, And indonesia, Both the man and the woman wear involvement rings.
And some men wish they could go back in its history to the days of cavemen. The cavemen tied strands of grass around the ankle of their cavechick to claim their respective piece of meat. This was uneasy for the cavechick and was ultimately adjusted so that the grass strands were tied around her finger versus her ankle.
Canezadoe says
Adult internet dating sites
Dating is a lot easier back when I was still young. But now that Ive gotten older and have more jobs than before, I find that I dont have enough time to spend on socializing with normal folks my age. Is your needs the same as mine? if it’s, Then you should try adult dating sites. We use to meet people through our friends and buddies but now that we dont have the luxury of time, Dating websites gives us a new way of interacting with people for fun, friendly relationship and romantic purposes.
Adult dating sites makes finding singles near your place far easier, Giving you more the possiblility to find potential partners for intimate relationships. Most sites have features that let you read through a gallery of local guys and gals, enabling you to choose your type. Send a few messages to those you like and you may find traders who are looking for the same kind of relationship. Its also possible to find all types of ethnic culture, Nationality, religion, spouse status, And population. gives you all the freedom you want to choose who you want to connect with.
Finding prospective partners through online adult dating sites is a breeze. All you have to do is make a good profile by posting your best picture and adding a few interesting details about yourself from the internet. you can then wait for emails from other singles who found you appealing. If you’d like to a more aggressive approach, You can contact those you find pleasing both yourself. All of and this can be done easily through your PC at the comfort of your room. You dont have to discover the local hotspots to find other singles, You can have a pleasant conversation with your new found friends through online dating services.
Todays technology allows you to mingle in a number of ways. Adult asiame.com dating sites help you socialize with people through txt messages or chartrooms. you may even communicate through voice chats, Making it possible for you to hear relations lovely voice. If you will want to spice up your life, Adult dating sites can provide just that. irrespective of how busy you may be finding interesting friends is now convenient and easy.