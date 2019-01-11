Exposed: How statehouse operatives stopped Hon .Kuria from resigning

Close confidants of President Uhuru Kenyatta stopped Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria from quitting yesterday before he could deliver a resignation letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Kuria, according to multiple sources close to him, had decided to resign following the backlash against his remarks that President Kenyatta was taking development to opposition areas, excluding Central.

Yesterday the Star learnt that former Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe and Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi intervened.

Kuria was with Murathe on Tuesday night until 3am to discuss resignation and Murathe reportedly talked him out of it. The MP had made the comments on New Year’s Eve and they went viral.

The sources said that Kuria’s resignation would embarrass the President who had himself been Gatundu South MP and the President cannot appear to be forcing out an MP from his backyard.

On Wednesday, talk of resignation was rife as leaders from Mt Kenya region called press conferences to denounce Kuria and reaffirm their support for President Kenyatta.

Yesterday morning Kuria informed Muturi that he was going to deliver a letter to his office. He did not specify the contents and instead read a statement making no mention of resignation.

He then delivered the press statement to the Speaker.

Asked whether he was to deliver a resignation letter, Kuria neither confirmed nor denied it.

“How do you know the letter I was going to deliver was to resign? It could have been a bill or anything,” Kuria