Endorse Matiangi for a better Kenya, Jubilee MP tells Uhuru

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama suggested that Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. He further added that the highest seat in the land should not revolve around the dominant communities in Kenya.

The MP was commenting on the current debate on who the President should throw his weight behind when his time to leave office comes.

Matiang’i has proved himself

Arama stated: “We have the likes of Dr Fred Matiang’i who has shown that he has qualities to be the next President of Kenya.”

He further added: “I will push my community to have him on the ballot because we must show the other communities that this seat is not their preserve.”

Speaking while launching bursary cheques, the Nakuru Town West MP noted that the presidency was not ordained for only three communities in the country and he urged Kenyans to shun such politics.

Referendum

“These communities are talking passionately about the 2022 presidential race as if the other communities including the Kisii, which has produced the most hardworking Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, have no capacity to produce a presidential candidate,” Arama stated.

“If today I declare my interest to vie for the Nakuru governor’s seat, there will be a lot of noise and I will be branded an outsider simply because I am Kisii and I don’t come from the three big communities,” he added.

The lawmaker opined that some communities are pushing for a referendum to create a position for the president upon his retirement while he has not expressed interest.

Mr Arama said that while Deputy President William Ruto is the most likely person to succeed Mr Kenyatta, ultimately it is Kenyans who will decide who their next president.