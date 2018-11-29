Education CS Amina Mohammed hints at KCSE release day shortly after exam completion

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam’s results could be released before Christmas as confirmed by Education CS Amina on Wednesday.

Amina said releasing the results early would help parents to properly budget for end-year festivities.

Amina who was speaking at Nairobi School said the exam was over and that teachers were retreating for marking.

She said national monitoring team comprising officials from Kenya National Examinations Council, the Teachers Service Commission and the ministry witnessed the sealing of Art and Design papers.

“This signals successful completion of KCSE exam. We promise to work very hard to ensure we deliver the results before Christmas,” Amina said.

She was with Knec chairman George Magoha. Amina said the exam was credible, thanks to robust monitoring.

“We have already started receiving numerous requests for bench marking from other countries from the continent,” she said.

She said more than 98 per cent of contracted professionals and teachers who oversaw the exam displayed unparalleled commitment to high integrity.

She said the test was smoothly undertaken in the 22 schools put under high surveillance due to previous records of cheating.

“Minimal malpractices were detected in two of the centres but that did not compromise on the quality of the exam,” Amina said.

Ten officials managing exam centres were releaved for allowing transportation of exam materials in private vehicles contrary to regulations. The ministry had ordered that only government vehicles be used.