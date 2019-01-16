Drunk Nyamira MCA causes ugly scene at a kisumu hotel

By N G

A meeting meant to draw a workplan for operations of Nyamira County Assembly in 2019 turned chaotic this morning.

The meeting had been progressing well till a visibly drunk Magwagwa MCA Fred Omayio a.k.a Chinese Bamboo descended on the venue at around noon.

Shouting unprintable obscenities he severally interrupted the meeting chaired by the the Deputy Speaker and MCA for Bonyamatuta Robinson Mocheche.

It took the intervention of the hotel security to get him out of the room upon which he started screaming and chanting in Ekegusii. At one point the head of hotel security threatened to throw him out of the premises save for the intervention of his friend Kiabonyoru MCA Duke Omoti.

The duo insulted other MCAs and this caused the meeting to adjourn prematurely. They then proceeded to bang tables and break glasses and cups;anything that stood in their way.

Unable to put up with the unruly behaviour the hotel management promptly called the intervention of the police.

At the sight of the police Omoti jumped over the fence leaving his friend who had not realized what was taking place. Omayio was arrested and his currently cooling off at a police cell. The management of the hotel was dismayed at this turn of events.

Some of the MCAs ran for cover as cups and plates were flying in the air like missiles. Expect more drama from some of these leaders.