BREAKING: DPP Confirms Migori Governor Obado To Be Charged With Murder, Detained At Gigiri Police Station

Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta has confirmed that the God Fearing Governor will be charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Governor Obado will be detained for two days through the weekend for two days after being grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi.

“Something had to give in,” the lawyer told reporters, blaming the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions of giving in to public pressure. He said Sharon was murdered viciously and the governor couldn’t have done it considering they were lovers.

The police have linked Obado to the murder of the seven-month-pregnant Rongo University medical statistics student after DNA analysis revealed he was the father of the unborn baby.

The foetus died after the mother was stabbed in the abdomen with the blow tearing through it. On September 11, 2018, Governor Obado alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and journalist Barrack Oduor were questioned by the DCI detectives for the first time since Sharon’s brutal murder.

Obado joins five other suspects including his personal assistant Oyamo, bodyguard Elvis Omondi and a clerk in the county Caspal Obiero who are in police custody over the brutal murder and abduction of Barrack Oduor.

Last week, Obado told the police in Kisumu that he too was interested in knowing Sharon’s killers.

His lawyer Cliff Ombeta has maintained that his client is innocent and has told the police what he knew about the case.

Sharon’s body was on September 5 found dumped in a thicket near Kodera forest after her abduction.

She was in the company of Nation journalist Barack Oduor who says he escaped from the hands of the abductors.

Looks like so far journalist Barack Oduor is innocent and was not an accomplice at all otherwise he could have also been remanded. The journalist had given inconsistent statements and many pundits had predicted that he may get in trouble.