DP Ruto’s former aide Maryanne Keitany flexing her muscles in bid to oust Aldai MP Cornelly Serem

Deputy President William Ruto’s former aide Maryanne Keitany has declared her interest in the Aldai Parliamentary seat.

Keitany, who served as DP Ruto’s Chief of Staff is confident with ousting the incumbent Aldai MP Cornelly Serem.

According to multiple reports, Keitany has in the recent past attended a number of functions in the constituency, raising political temperatures ahead of the 2022 elections.

Over the weekend, Keitany shared the same platforms with Serem in two separate events with the MP saying he is ready to face off with her.

At a church function in Kobujoi, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang in a thinly veiled attack at Serem, said Keitany’s entry into the parliamentary race has put the incumbent MP on his toes.

Aldai is not new to women in leadership, in 2007 Former Powerful Cabinet Minister Dr Sally Kosgei was elected to represent the constituency. Keitany will therefore be banking on history to repeat itself in the coming elections.

Keitany hit the headlines following a noisy divorce with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

In 2015, she resigned after being accused of allegedly diverting public money amounting to Sh100 million to fund a bid by MPs to impeach Anne Waiguru, who was then CS in charge of devolution.