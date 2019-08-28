DP Ruto picks war with the Standard media group

Deputy President William Ruto has accused The Standard Newspaper of intentionally publishing a fake story. Ruto made reference to an article in which The Standard said former Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga has been dragged into Jubilee’s infighting.

According to the DP, this is so far from the truth and just a figment of fertile evil imaginations of The Standard.

Through his Twitter handle, Ruto said that Jubilee is firmly under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

JUBILEE is under one leader Uhuru Kenyatta. The 'wars' are a figment of the fertile evil imaginations of the now notoriously desperate standard media's warped & venomous logic. pic.twitter.com/qFhDdHex1i — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 27, 2019



According to the article, Ruto’s camp is pushing for Mariga’s candidature in Kibra. It goes ahead to claim that Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju is plotting a scheme to field a weak candidate to give ODM an easy win.

On Tuesday, IEBC announced that it had returned a letter forwarding the names of Jubilee candidates for the Kibra by-elections after the party denied authoring the letter.

This is not the first time Ruto has pointed fingers at Standard Media. Early this month, he accused the paper of misquoting him on the call for referendum with the aim of misleading the public.