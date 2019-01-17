Donald Trump kicks out political cartel Ambassador Godec, helped Uhuru rig 2017 elections

It is obvious the outgoing USA ambassador to Kenya Robert Bob Godec was a Jubilee apologists cum strategist and political cartel. He joins the man he replaced going into history books for helping subvert democracy in Kenya by supporting corrupt Jubilee regime.

Ambassador Godec has exited the diplomacy scene in Kenya after consulting for Uhuru Jubilee party and helping them to win through dubious election. He was out-rightly biased that even a fool could notice. He promoted the culture of political cartelism in Kenya

Godec who pretended to steer the middle road between NASA and Jubilee but in the end helped Jubilee ‘cumme’ to the detrement of NASA leading to Raila supporters conclude he was being paid by the Kenyan government.

As my ambassador in Kenya, I expected Mr Godec to champion the cause of democracy because he read the statement as the leader of the collection of more than 20 ambassadors and high commissioners at the American embassy. One of the key issues I thought he would address was the flight of a Kenyan-American — Dr Roselyn Akombe —

Godec Secondly showed his unfairness during the extra judicial killing of Chris Musando which is still a mystery. Kenya has a long history of unsolved political murders that have had a chilling effect on free speech, transparent institutions and democratic ideals. A word from Mr Godec on this case would have helped the cause of democratisation. The ambassador should have been a lot more forceful and demanding of public communication from the government to what is happening with the late Musando’s case. His family, the Kenyan public and lovers of democracy demand his killers be brought to justice.

He further reinforced the perception that America and the West are all talk about democratisation in Kenya with no action.

at one time Godec said “There needs to be a national conversation that needs to include healing and uniting Kenyans and that can only be achieved through the leaders engaging in dialogue,” said Godec.

The president too didnt seem to take his word which seemed to be a mere public relations exercise.

